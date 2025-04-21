Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Melisse Brunet; Chason Goldschmitz; April 21 2025
Melisse Brunet, Music Director & Conductor, & Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director,
both of the Northeastern PA Philharmonic, speaking about the upcoming Masterworks
concert featuring Carmina Burana by Carl Orff; Dvorak's Carnival Overture & Dolores
White's "Give Birth to the Dream." The performance will take place on Friday, April
25, 2025, at the FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square in downtown
Wilkes-Barre, at 7:30 pm. For information & tickets: www.nepaphil.org/
570-270-4444