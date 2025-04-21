Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Melisse Brunet; Chason Goldschmitz; April 21 2025

Melisse Brunet, Music Director & Conductor, & Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director,

both of the Northeastern PA Philharmonic, speaking about the upcoming Masterworks

concert featuring Carmina Burana by Carl Orff; Dvorak's Carnival Overture & Dolores

White's "Give Birth to the Dream." The performance will take place on Friday, April

25, 2025, at the FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square in downtown

Wilkes-Barre, at 7:30 pm. For information & tickets: www.nepaphil.org/

570-270-4444