100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Melisse Brunet; Chason Goldschmitz; April 21 2025

Published April 21, 2025 at 7:53 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Melisse Brunet, Music Director & Conductor, & Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director,
both of the Northeastern PA Philharmonic, speaking about the upcoming Masterworks
concert featuring Carmina Burana by Carl Orff; Dvorak's Carnival Overture & Dolores
White's "Give Birth to the Dream." The performance will take place on Friday, April
25, 2025, at the FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square in downtown
Wilkes-Barre, at 7:30 pm. For information & tickets: www.nepaphil.org/
570-270-4444

ArtScene with Erika Funke