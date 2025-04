Rick Steves, Public TV & Radio host, best-selling author & activist,

speaking in anticipation of his visit to NEPA as the guest of the

Lackawanna County Library System to deliver the 2025 American

Masters Lecture on Wednesday, April 30th at 7:00 pm at the Scranton

Cultural Center. The event is free but tickets are required and are

available at any library in the LCL System or online through

Ticketmaster. lclshome.org/