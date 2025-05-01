100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Artists For Art Gallery; Jeannine Luby; May 01 2025

Published May 1, 2025 at 8:24 PM EDT
Jeannine Luby, stand-up comedian from Scranton,

wellness educator, founder of Laugh to Live and

the Humor Therapy Fund through the Scranton

Area Community Foundation (safdn.org), speaking

about her work with humor, laughter and art in

anticipation of 3 events at the Artists for Art Gallery

in Scranton. Friday May 2, 2025--First Friday--from 5 to 8 pm

it's the opening of her Pop-Up show of Funny Wine Girl

phone doodles linked to jokes through QR codes.

The exhibit will run for a week. Saturday, May 3rd

at 7:00 pm, it's Funny Wine Girl & Scranton Improv

Comedy at the AFA Gallery; and Sunday, May 4th

at the AFA Gallery at 11 am, it's a laughter experience with Jeannine

Luby. artistsforart.org/ laughtolive.net/

ArtScene with Erika Funke