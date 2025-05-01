Artists For Art Gallery; Jeannine Luby; May 01 2025
Jeannine Luby, stand-up comedian from Scranton,
wellness educator, founder of Laugh to Live and
the Humor Therapy Fund through the Scranton
Area Community Foundation (safdn.org), speaking
about her work with humor, laughter and art in
anticipation of 3 events at the Artists for Art Gallery
in Scranton. Friday May 2, 2025--First Friday--from 5 to 8 pm
it's the opening of her Pop-Up show of Funny Wine Girl
phone doodles linked to jokes through QR codes.
The exhibit will run for a week. Saturday, May 3rd
at 7:00 pm, it's Funny Wine Girl & Scranton Improv
Comedy at the AFA Gallery; and Sunday, May 4th
at the AFA Gallery at 11 am, it's a laughter experience with Jeannine