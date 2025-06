Cody Mead, founding director/conductor of the Bloomsburg Singers, speaking about the

group's spring concert, "Garden of Voices," taking place on Saturday, June 7, 2025,

at 7:00 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bloomsburg, 345 Market Street.

The program will feature music of Dowland, Eric Whitacre, Brahms and more.

Admission is free. For more information: www.bloomsburgsingers. org/