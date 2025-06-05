Gallery at Penn College in Williamsport; June 05 2025

Penny Lutz, Director of the Gallery at Penn College in Williamsport; Textile Artists Meredith Eachus Armstrong and Peggy Blei Hracho, speaking about the current exhibition, "Five Artists: Explorations & Conversations" featuring Meredith Eachus Armstrong, Elizabeth Z. Bennett, Jean E. Downing, Peggy Blei Hracho & Cecilia J. Rusnak.

The show runs from June 4 to July 24, 2025, in the Gallery in Madigan Library.

There will be an Artists' Reception on Sunday, June 8, from 2:00 to 4:30 with a

Gallery Talk at 3:00. For information: www.pct.edu/gallery

