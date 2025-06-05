100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Gallery at Penn College in Williamsport; June 05 2025

Published June 5, 2025 at 6:54 PM EDT
Penny Lutz, Director of the Gallery at Penn College in Williamsport; Textile Artists Meredith Eachus Armstrong and Peggy Blei Hracho, speaking about the current exhibition, "Five Artists: Explorations & Conversations" featuring Meredith Eachus Armstrong, Elizabeth Z. Bennett, Jean E. Downing, Peggy Blei Hracho & Cecilia J. Rusnak.
The show runs from June 4 to July 24, 2025, in the Gallery in Madigan Library.
There will be an Artists' Reception on Sunday, June 8, from 2:00 to 4:30 with a
Gallery Talk at 3:00. For information: www.pct.edu/gallery

