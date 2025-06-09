Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival; Brian Keeler; Jan Lokuta; June 09 2025
Brian Keeler & Jan Lokuta, members of the committee
for the 2025 Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival,
speaking about the event that will be held at the historic
French Azilum site in Bradford County from June 16th
through June 22nd. There will be plein air artists on
hand in a competition that will begin June 16th.
The concerts will take place Friday, Saturday &
Sunday, with a guitar workshop by Stephane
Wrembel (heard in the opening clip) on Friday at
2:00 pm and then a concert with his trio that night at 8:00.
There will be talks, poetry, nature walks
and much more music. WVIA's George Graham
will serve as MC on Sunday. For more
information: www.susquehannasolstice.com/