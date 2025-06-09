Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival; Brian Keeler; Jan Lokuta; June 09 2025

Brian Keeler & Jan Lokuta, members of the committee

for the 2025 Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival,

speaking about the event that will be held at the historic

French Azilum site in Bradford County from June 16th

through June 22nd. There will be plein air artists on

hand in a competition that will begin June 16th.

The concerts will take place Friday, Saturday &

Sunday, with a guitar workshop by Stephane

Wrembel (heard in the opening clip) on Friday at

2:00 pm and then a concert with his trio that night at 8:00.

There will be talks, poetry, nature walks

and much more music. WVIA's George Graham

will serve as MC on Sunday. For more

information: www.susquehannasolstice.com/

