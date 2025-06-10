100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Arcadia Chorale; Summer Sing 2025; Matthew Rupcich; June 10 2025

Published June 10, 2025 at 2:45 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Matthew Rupcich, Music Director & Conductor of the
Arcadia Chorale, speaking about Summer Sing 2025
to be held June 20 & 21 at Covenant Presbyterian
Church in Scranton. Regional singers are invited to
a mini-choral festival where they will join the Arcadia
Chorale in preparing and performing Aaron Copland's
"Old American Songs" and "The Promise of Living"
from The Tender Land. Student scholarships
are available. For information about the
event and registration: www.arcadiachorale.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke