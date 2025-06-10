Arcadia Chorale; Summer Sing 2025; Matthew Rupcich; June 10 2025
Matthew Rupcich, Music Director & Conductor of the
Arcadia Chorale, speaking about Summer Sing 2025
to be held June 20 & 21 at Covenant Presbyterian
Church in Scranton. Regional singers are invited to
a mini-choral festival where they will join the Arcadia
Chorale in preparing and performing Aaron Copland's
"Old American Songs" and "The Promise of Living"
from The Tender Land. Student scholarships
are available. For information about the
event and registration: www.arcadiachorale.org/