Arcadia Chorale; Summer Sing 2025; Matthew Rupcich; June 10 2025

Matthew Rupcich, Music Director & Conductor of the

Arcadia Chorale, speaking about Summer Sing 2025

to be held June 20 & 21 at Covenant Presbyterian

Church in Scranton. Regional singers are invited to

a mini-choral festival where they will join the Arcadia

Chorale in preparing and performing Aaron Copland's

"Old American Songs" and "The Promise of Living"

from The Tender Land. Student scholarships

are available. For information about the

event and registration: www.arcadiachorale.org/

