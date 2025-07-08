100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble; Amy Rene Byrne; July 08 2025

Published July 8, 2025 at 7:54 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

BTE resident actor Amy Rene Byrne, who directs the summer
family production, speaking about Sideways Stories from Wayside
School that will run from July 12 through July 27, 2025, at the
Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center Street in downtown
Bloomsburg. There will be 2 low price previews on July 10 & 11
at 7 pm, and a free Sensory Friendly Performance on Saturday,
July 12 at 2 pm. The show opens July 12 at 7 pm.
There are shows Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00 & Sundays at 3 pm.
Also, matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays at 1:00.
www.bte.org/ 570-784-8181

