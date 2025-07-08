Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble; Amy Rene Byrne; July 08 2025

BTE resident actor Amy Rene Byrne, who directs the summer

family production, speaking about Sideways Stories from Wayside

School that will run from July 12 through July 27, 2025, at the

Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center Street in downtown

Bloomsburg. There will be 2 low price previews on July 10 & 11

at 7 pm, and a free Sensory Friendly Performance on Saturday,

July 12 at 2 pm. The show opens July 12 at 7 pm.

There are shows Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00 & Sundays at 3 pm.

Also, matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays at 1:00.

www.bte.org/ 570-784-8181

