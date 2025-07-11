100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts; Neil Prisco; July 11 2025

Published July 11, 2025 at 8:01 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Neil Prisco, Director of Marketing at the FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre, speaking about the 39th Season and
offerings during the Summer & Fall of 2025.
There will be a Big Screen Summer Series for children along with 2 other film series through the summer months, and many shows by comedians,
great musicians, ballet companies, Broadway touring productions to come, with Celtic Thunder in September. For information: www.kirbycenter.org/

