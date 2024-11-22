This episode of WVIA's Community Connection spotlights Keystone Mission, an organization based in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, dedicated to serving unsheltered individuals. President and CEO Danielle O. Keith-Alexandre and Communications Director Jillian Mirro discussed the mission's grassroots beginnings in 2005, initially distributing food from a truck, and its evolution into offering comprehensive services through its Innovation Centers.

The mission emphasizes a holistic, faith-based approach, providing case management, daily Bible studies (optional), and transformative programs. Their services include warm meals, shelter, showers, and specialized programs like the 24/7 Male Transformation Center in Wilkes-Barre, which helps men overcome homelessness and addiction through vocational training and life skills.

The staff builds relationships with guests to foster trust and tailor assistance. They also receive support through daily devotions to manage the emotional demands of their work. Keystone Mission encourages community involvement through volunteering and educating the public about homelessness to bridge gaps between residents and the unsheltered community.

What to know:

Keystone Mission

8 W Olive St

Scranton, PA 18508

(570) 871-4795

Website

Facebook

