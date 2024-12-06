This episode of Community Connection features Donna Nelson, founder of the nonprofit Adopt a Single Mom. Donna shares her journey of starting the organization in 2017, inspired by her own experiences as a working single mother. The nonprofit addresses the social, emotional, and practical needs of single moms in Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA), where over 12,000 working single moms reside.

Adopt a Single Mom

Website:

https://adoptasinglemom.org

Contact:

Donna Nelson c/o AASM

P.O. Box 338

Mountain Top, PA 18707

Phone: (570) 762-9913

Facebook: Adopt A Single Mom Project