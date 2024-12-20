100 WVIA Way
Community Connection

The Bloomsburg Children's Museum

Published December 20, 2024 at 11:38 AM EST

This episode of Community Connection highlights the Bloomsburg Children's Museum in Columbia County, featuring an interview with its executive director, Dr. Ginny Weibel.

Dr. Weibel, a former research scientist, shares her journey from visiting the museum as a parent to leading it. She emphasizes the museum's interactive and educational approach, which appeals to children and adults alike.

Founded in 1984, the museum now serves over 40,000 visitors annually and offers mobile programming across 14 counties, focusing on STEM, arts, history, and career awareness.

Bloomsburg Children's Museum
2 W 7th Street
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Phone: (570) 389-9206
Email: childrensmuseumbloom@gmail.com

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 10 am-4 pm
Closed Sundays

Executive Director: Dr. Ginny Weibel

