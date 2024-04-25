Karolina Rose
Originally Recorded March 21st, 2019
A Philadelphia native, Karolina Rose last year released an album Invicta which has received airplay on public and college stations from coast to coast. Influenced by artists like Kate Bush, Ms. Rose creates intriguing original music, which she performs in a solo setting in her Homegrown Music debut.
Tracks Performed:
- Move with Me 4:51
- Goodnight Mr. Moon 3:55
- Crystal Gem 4:21
- Downhill 4:28
- Love Crazy 4:58
- Kissed Mouth 3:56
(All songs by Karolina Rose)
Karolina Rose: electric guitar, vocals
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Intern on session: Shannon O’Malley
Recorded March 21, 2019
Mixed June10, 2019
Digitally Edited June 12, 2019