Originally Recorded March 21st, 2019

A Philadelphia native, Karolina Rose last year released an album Invicta which has received airplay on public and college stations from coast to coast. Influenced by artists like Kate Bush, Ms. Rose creates intriguing original music, which she performs in a solo setting in her Homegrown Music debut.

Tracks Performed:



Move with Me 4:51 Goodnight Mr. Moon 3:55 Crystal Gem 4:21 Downhill 4:28 Love Crazy 4:58 Kissed Mouth 3:56

(All songs by Karolina Rose)

Karolina Rose: electric guitar, vocals

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Intern on session: Shannon O’Malley

Recorded March 21, 2019

Mixed June10, 2019

Digitally Edited June 12, 2019

