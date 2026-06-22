NEWS VOICES: Steamtown Marathon registrations rising as NEPA running community grows

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

The Steamtown Marathon is the biggest race in NEPA - every October hundreds of runners tackle the 26.2 mile course through the city. Registration is on the rise this year, and that means more runners in training over the next few months.

WVIA’s Haley O’Brien is a runner herself and has spent some time with training groups as they get ready to race all over NEPA this year. She joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to discuss.

Their conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: