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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Pennsylvania prepares for Medicaid changes coming in 2027

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Big changes are coming to Medicaid in 2027, set in stone by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Anyone who’s signed up for Medicaid knows it’s confusing enough, so WVIA Healthcare Reporter Lydia McFarlane has been working to explain some of those changes.

This conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

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NEWS VOICES MedicaidOne Big Beautiful Bill ActRural Health Transformation ProgramHealthcareRob Bresnahan
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News