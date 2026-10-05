NEWS VOICES: Pennsylvania prepares for Medicaid changes coming in 2027

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Big changes are coming to Medicaid in 2027, set in stone by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Anyone who’s signed up for Medicaid knows it’s confusing enough, so WVIA Healthcare Reporter Lydia McFarlane has been working to explain some of those changes.

This conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: