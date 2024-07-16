100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pennsylvania Postcards

A Ride on The Hiawatha

By Julie Sidoni | WVIA News
Published July 16, 2024 at 11:18 AM EDT

The mighty Mississippi River is known for its majestic, and in many cases historic paddle boats – But the Susquehanna River had its paddle boats as well, and you can hop on one of them today.

The Hiawatha was a double-decker steam-powered paddle wheeler that used to carry Sunday picnic-ers from Williamsport to Sylvan Dell Park, a few miles away. The cost back then? 10-cents for adults, kids rode free.

But in 1914, the riverboat known as the Queen of the Susquehanna didn’t make it through a cold, icy winter – it ended up crushed and carried away in a flood.

Today, a new Hiawatha – an American paddlewheel riverboat – takes cruisers down the Susquehanna on sightseeing and pleasure rides, thanks to so many people in Lycoming County and beyond who spent time and money to re-launch her in the 1980’s and early ‘90’s.

You can find the Hiawatha – bonnets and waist-coats not required – at Susquehanna State Park off of Arch Street in Williamsport.

Pennsylvania Postcards
Julie Sidoni | WVIA News
Juile Sidoni currently serves as WVIA's News Director. Julie began her award-winning journalism career in public radio, at the NPR affiliate WDUQ-FM in Pittsburgh.
See stories by Julie Sidoni | WVIA News