A Ride on The Hiawatha

The mighty Mississippi River is known for its majestic, and in many cases historic paddle boats – But the Susquehanna River had its paddle boats as well, and you can hop on one of them today.

The Hiawatha was a double-decker steam-powered paddle wheeler that used to carry Sunday picnic-ers from Williamsport to Sylvan Dell Park, a few miles away. The cost back then? 10-cents for adults, kids rode free.

But in 1914, the riverboat known as the Queen of the Susquehanna didn’t make it through a cold, icy winter – it ended up crushed and carried away in a flood.

Today, a new Hiawatha – an American paddlewheel riverboat – takes cruisers down the Susquehanna on sightseeing and pleasure rides, thanks to so many people in Lycoming County and beyond who spent time and money to re-launch her in the 1980’s and early ‘90’s.

You can find the Hiawatha – bonnets and waist-coats not required – at Susquehanna State Park off of Arch Street in Williamsport.