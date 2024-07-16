It’s 1874 in Budapest, Hungary, and Erik Weisz is a newborn. When he was just a few years old, little Erik’s family moved to Wisconsin, then later to New York City. That’s where Erik became interested in trapeze artistry…and where he would eventually become Harry Houdini, so named in honor of someone he admired: French illusionist Robert Houdin.

It was about 1900 when Houdini began to be known internationally for his daring feats. But his longest two engagements happened here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It’s estimated he developed 80-to-90% of his routines in the Scranton area.

So when it came time, years later, to move the Harry Houdini museum from New York to a permanent location – its operators chose Scranton: a short drive to the city, and in a place where the celebrated escape artist perfected some of his most famous tricks.