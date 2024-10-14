Andy Warhol may be widely considered one of the most important American artists of the 20th century. One of the leading figures in the pop art movement, his iconic New York City career could be described as controversial or scandalous even. But Pittsburgh was his hometown and honors him still today. Andrew Warhola was born in Pittsburgh in 1928. At 21, he moved away and dropped that last A from his name to pursue an art career in New York.

It was there that he became a fixture at infamous nightclubs, not to mention a prolific and popular artist, publisher, band manager and entrepreneur. Warhol didn't return to his hometown much once he graduated from what's now Carnegie Mellon University, but it's believed he played a major role in the city's cultural transformation once his work was put on display there.

Today, you can visit the Andy Warhol Museum, walk across the Andy Warhol Bridge and visit his gravesite. He's buried next to his parents in a suburb just south of the city.