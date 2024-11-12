100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pennsylvania Postcards

Raystown Lake

By Julie Sidoni | WVIA News
Published November 12, 2024 at 1:43 PM EST

Pennsylvania is home to a manmade 32 mile long twisting freshwater lake. Raystown Lake covers more than 8000 acres in Huntington and Bedford counties, south and west of here. It's the largest lake that's entirely within the commonwealth, and it's a popular destination for boaters, swimmers, fishermen and women and kayakers, among others. The lake was completed by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1973, for many uses, recreation and also for the reduction of flood damage and hydropower.

But some in the area talk about what is below the surface of Raystown Lake before the Army Corps filled it. A Penn State University archeological team discovered and excavated a hunting campground believed to have been used by Native Americans. They found tools, ropes, fishing hooks, even bones believed to be tens of thousands of years old. You can see them on display at the lake's visitor center and at the Museum of Natural History in Harrisburg.

Pennsylvania Postcards
Julie Sidoni | WVIA News
Juile Sidoni currently serves as WVIA's Director of Journalism. Julie began her award-winning journalism career in public radio, at the NPR affiliate WDUQ-FM in Pittsburgh.
See stories by Julie Sidoni | WVIA News