Pennsylvania is home to a manmade 32 mile long twisting freshwater lake. Raystown Lake covers more than 8000 acres in Huntington and Bedford counties, south and west of here. It's the largest lake that's entirely within the commonwealth, and it's a popular destination for boaters, swimmers, fishermen and women and kayakers, among others. The lake was completed by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1973, for many uses, recreation and also for the reduction of flood damage and hydropower.

But some in the area talk about what is below the surface of Raystown Lake before the Army Corps filled it. A Penn State University archeological team discovered and excavated a hunting campground believed to have been used by Native Americans. They found tools, ropes, fishing hooks, even bones believed to be tens of thousands of years old. You can see them on display at the lake's visitor center and at the Museum of Natural History in Harrisburg.