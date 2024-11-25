Picture it: early December 1925, just five years after the National Football League got its start, the NFL team Pottsville Maroons beat the Chicago, then Saint Louis, now Arizona Cardinals to win the league championship. But according to state historians, that title was nullified not even a week later, in what remains a controversial decision. Over the next three years, the Pottsville Maroons delighted thousands of fans who showed up every week to cheer them on, becoming folk heroes in the process.

But despite its popularity, the team was moved to Boston in 1929 and eventually disbanded. Through the years, many Pottsville residents, even some NFL executives, have unsuccessfully tried to petition the league to either reverse the 1925 decision or name the Maroons co-champions. You can look through all sorts of memorabilia from the franchise at the Schuylkill County Historical Society.