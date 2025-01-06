Provided it is safe to do so, grab the nearest coin you can find and look for the motto In God We Trust. The man who conceived of the idea to use it on money is a former governor of Pennsylvania, and that is not all he did for the Commonwealth. James Pollock was born in Milton in Northumberland County. He was governor from 1855 until 1858.

Historical records remember him as having reduced the state debt and taxes by selling state owned canals and railroads. He is also credited with bringing teacher training institutions to PA. As director of the United States Mint in 1864, Pollock is credited with suggesting In God We Trust as a motto. But it seems he was most interested in education. Pollock was a trustee of Lafayette College in Easton, founder and trustee of the Pennsylvania Military College in Chester, and one of the founders of Penn State University, which explains the buildings that still bear his name.