Delaware Water Gap is both a borough and a national recreation area. The latter is known for its natural beauty. The former was the second largest inland resort town in the country in the late 19th century, according to the Monroe County Historical Society and home to a hotel that hosted travelers for decades. A man named Antoine Dutot founded the Borough of Delaware Water Gap, which was then Guttenberg in 1793.

A little more than 30 years later, he built the Kitten Hotel, the first hotel in the borough, a place for guests to escape the heat of the cities and take in some fresh air. It stood where Resort Pointe Overlook is today. The kid added. He started small, but due to expanded it over the years, hosting all kinds of tourists.

The Historical Society notes that the hotel was destroyed by fire in 1931, and that due toll likely never knew He was a tourist pioneer in the Poconos.