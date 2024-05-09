Week of May 6th

We begin in 1915, Penn State Wilkes-Barre is just getting started. Two PSU grads, seeing the need of the local anthracite industry, propose the development of an engineering center in the Wyoming Valley. A year later, the school started offering evening classes in what was most recently Coughlin High School.

It was this week in 1937 that the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames as it neared New Jersey. 36 of the 97 passengers are killed, some say effectively ending commercial airship traffic.

Also in 1937 – George the 6th is crowned King at Westminster Abbey in London, following the abdication of his brother, Edward 8th. George’s daughter, Elizabeth would go on to become the longest reigning monarch.

And finally in 1886 – it’s the week American pharmacist John S. Pemberton develops Coca-Cola, a drink he originally bills as a cure-all tonic.

That’s this week in history – I’m Julie Sidoni, WVIA News.

