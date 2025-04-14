100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

April 14, 2025

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today - find out why campground reservations at state parks are up by 30 percent this year, get some fresh reading recommendations and take a look inside the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

And, a Pennsylvania man is in custody and charged with setting fire to the governor’s mansion early on Sunday morning. We're keeping this story updated at wvia.org.

TODAY'S STORIES -
https://www.wvia.org/news/local/2025-04-13/details-emerge-of-shapiro-familys-harrowing-evacuation-from-harrisburg-fire

https://www.wvia.org/news/local/2025-04-12/bookmarks-growing-up-with-young-adult-stories

https://www.wvia.org/news/local/2025-04-09/reservations-are-up-at-pa-campgrounds-state-promotes-increase-in-the-face-of-federal-cuts

https://www.wvia.org/news/local/2025-04-11/news-voices-for-tobyhanna-army-depot-emphasis-remains-on-operating-like-a-business

Tags
UP TO DATE Gov. Josh ShapiroTobyhanna Army DepotDepartment of Conservation and Natural Resources
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News