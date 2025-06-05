Farmers market vouchers delayed, Cartwright not seeking re-election

It's Thursday, June 5.

Farmers market vouchers delayed, disrupted

Fewer people will get farmers market vouchers and their distribution has been delayed. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says that’s because the federal government is holding back money set aside for the vouchers.

Cartwright will not run for Congress

Former U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright confirmed he will not run for Congress again next year.

And in Western Pennsylvania, an ethane cracker reports an explosion.