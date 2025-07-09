100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Sources: Meuser will not run for Pa. Governor

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
U.S. Rep. Meuser won't run for Pa. governor next year, sources say

Congressman Dan Meuser will not run for governor of Pennsylvania according to two sources who spoke to WVIA News. Meuser currently represents the 9th district in Congress and has expressed interest in running.

Tags
UP TO DATE Dan MeuserStacy Garrity9th Congressional DistrictLuzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
