UP TO DATE

Keystone Mission's executive director steps down early

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published July 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
It's Thursday, July 10.

Shapiro signs bill repealing Sunday hunting ban

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill yesterday repealing the state’s Sunday hunting ban.

Keystone Mission's executive director steps down

Keystone Mission’s executive director stepped down early as Luzerne County continues its investigation for a pending lawsuit.

Scranton business owners say no to parking increase

Scranton business owners and residents don’t want parking fees or hours to go up for downtown meters.

Rosemary Boland retires after more than half a century

And, a closer look at the Scranton union leader's 56 year career in education.

UP TO DATE Gov. Josh ShapiroKeystone MissionHarrisburgLuzerne CountyWilkes-BarreLackawanna CountyScrantonScranton City CouncilRosemary BolandScranton School DistrictScranton Federation of TeachersAmerican Federation of Teachers
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She stayed on the team as a multimedia healthcare reporter, exploring her interests in health policy and telling human-focused stories. Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Lydia's grateful for the opportunity to return home and learn more about her community as a reporter within it. She's honored to start her career in NEPA-- the place that taught her everything she knows.
