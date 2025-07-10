Keystone Mission’s executive director steps down early

It's Thursday, July 10.

Shapiro signs bill repealing Sunday hunting ban

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill yesterday repealing the state’s Sunday hunting ban.

Keystone Mission's executive director steps down

Keystone Mission’s executive director stepped down early as Luzerne County continues its investigation for a pending lawsuit.

Scranton business owners say no to parking increase

Scranton business owners and residents don’t want parking fees or hours to go up for downtown meters.

Rosemary Boland retires after more than half a century

And, a closer look at the Scranton union leader's 56 year career in education.