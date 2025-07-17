Vance touts Trump tax cuts in West Pittston, avoids Medicaid

EVENT COVERAGE: Vice President JD Vance visits West Pittston

Supporters and protestors from Northeast Pennsylvania gathered around Don's Machine Shop in West Pittston for Vice President JD Vance's visit to the Keystone State.

In West Pittston, Vice President JD Vance touts Trump tax cuts, but ignores Medicaid cuts

In a West Pittston machine shop, Vice President JD Vance praised President Donald Trump on Wednesday for retooling the nation’s economy in favor of American workers.

A nod to Dons, eclectic music, and a Majestic Lunch: anecdotes from JD Vance's Luzerne County visit

The WVIA News team hit the streets of West Pittston on Wednesday to cover Vice President JD Vance's speech at Don's Machine Shop, as well as reaction from supporters and demonstrators gathered outside.

Here are a few items that didn't make it into our main stories.