November is American Diabetes Month. It is a great opportunity to learn what living with diabetes is like and ways to manage it.

As of 2019, 11% of the population has diabetes, and around 283,000 Americans under age 20 are estimated to have diagnosed diabetes. There are more than a million new cases each year.

Diet plays a major role in managing your diabetes. Reading food labels, whether you are diagnosed with diabetes or not, is an excellent place to find information about nutrients in the food you are buying. It is important to choose nutrient dense foods that are going to have less of an impact on your blood glucose levels.