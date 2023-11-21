Fall is a time with lots of seasonal produce, but don’t forget about the items we can get all year, like grapes! Grapes are a perfect snack or staple item for the upcoming holiday season charcuterie boards. Check out these great grape tips:

There are many varieties of grapes, coming in different colors and flavors. Be sure to try them all to find the perfect one for you.

When selecting grapes, look for firm, plump grapes firmly attached to pliable green stems. Don’t worry if you see a whitish coating on the grapes, this is a natural coating called “bloom” that protects the grape.

Grapes can be stored in the fridge about 7-10 days, just be sure to rinse them right before eating.