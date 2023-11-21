Grapes
Fall is a time with lots of seasonal produce, but don’t forget about the items we can get all year, like grapes! Grapes are a perfect snack or staple item for the upcoming holiday season charcuterie boards. Check out these great grape tips:
- There are many varieties of grapes, coming in different colors and flavors. Be sure to try them all to find the perfect one for you.
- When selecting grapes, look for firm, plump grapes firmly attached to pliable green stems. Don’t worry if you see a whitish coating on the grapes, this is a natural coating called “bloom” that protects the grape.
- Grapes can be stored in the fridge about 7-10 days, just be sure to rinse them right before eating.
- In addition to those snacks and charcuterie boards, grapes pair well with pork, chicken, fish, topping a salad or frozen for a cold treat.