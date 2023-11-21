100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Halloween Fun

Published November 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST

Halloween and trick-or-treating are right around the corner. Need some inspiration for a class party or family get-together? Check out the Halloween spread in our current issue of HealthyBites magazine.

  • The Pesto Franken Flatbread is a silly twist on pizza. Make your own funny face out of your favorite pizza toppings. 
  • Monster Mix is a white chocolate covered mix with a perfect balance of sweet and salty ingredients.  
  • And the Pumpkin Charcuterie Board brings together an array of orange ingredients into an adorable pumpkin. 
  • Be sure to check out these recipes in the magazine and online at weismarkets.com/recipes
