November is Sweet Potato Awareness Month. Sweet Potatoes are in season during this time and can be used for an abundance of dishes, especially because Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamins C and A. Both of these nutrients are crucial for supporting the immune system and preserving healthy vision and organs. Sweet potatoes are also anti-inflammatory, meaning they help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

You can chop sweet potatoes up in cubes and use them in a side dish, or a soup, or even a pie. The easiest side is popping a sweet potato into a microwave and eating it baked! The skin of the sweet potato provides fiber and is also packed with vitamins and minerals.