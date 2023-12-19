Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Fitting in fitness can be a challenge during the colder months and as we approach the holidays. Every little bit of movement adds up so keep these tips in mind to get more into your day:



Look to YouTube for online exercise videos that don’t require special equipment, like yoga, high intensity training or kickboxing, to do at home.

Bundle up and get outside for an energizing walk over your lunch break or on the weekends.

Pace around the house while you’re talking on the phone.

During commercial breaks, walk the length of your house, do jumping jacks or squats or hit the stairs instead of remaining on the couch.

