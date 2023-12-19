Superb Soups

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

The weather is getting colder and that means that soup season is upon us! Check out the Superb Soup section of the November/December HealthyBites magazine to get inspiration for making soups filled with wholesome ingredients that will soothe your soul.



Pull out your crock pot for a classic slow roasting Chicken Noodle Soup or a twist on an

Italian dinner with a slow cooker Italian Meatball Soup.

Or, opt for the fiber-packed goodness of a one-pot Black Bean Soup. This flavorful soup is on your table in under 30 minutes.

No matter what you’re craving, experience the warmth and comfort only a bowl of homemade soup can offer.

