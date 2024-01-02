Being Mindful During the Holiday Season

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

If you’re wondering how to balance the holiday season’s abundance of social gatherings and indulgent treats with your healthy lifestyle, try these tips:



Slow it down. Slowing down is a good practice during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and eating is no exception.

Tune into feelings of fullness. When you slow down your pace, you’re better able to tune into feelings of satiety and fullness.

Focus on family. Focus on family, friends and fun rather than the feast.

Get back on track. If, despite your best efforts, you go 'overboard' with the eats, sweets and drinks, don’t feel bad. Resume your healthy eating habits the next day.



