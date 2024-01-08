100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Realistic Resolutions

Published January 8, 2024 at 10:15 AM EST

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

As we welcome a new year, reflect on goals or resolutions planned for last year. How well did you do? Many of us set attainable resolutions, but we don’t create a path or plan on how to actualize those resolutions. This is where the Weis Dietitians can help.

  • Reflect on your values and priorities to identify areas that you want to improve. Pick one or two areas to focus on and create SMART goals
  • SMART goals are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound
  • Create an action plan such as “I will walk 3 times per week” to reach your goals

  • Small, achievable changes lead to lasting results.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

