Realistic Resolutions

As we welcome a new year, reflect on goals or resolutions planned for last year. How well did you do? Many of us set attainable resolutions, but we don’t create a path or plan on how to actualize those resolutions. This is where the Weis Dietitians can help.

Reflect on your values and priorities to identify areas that you want to improve. Pick one or two areas to focus on and create SMART goals

SMART goals are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound

Create an action plan such as “I will walk 3 times per week” to reach your goals

Small, achievable changes lead to lasting results.

