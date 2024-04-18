Spring Brunch

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

With Spring in full bloom it’s a great time to get together with family and friends for a Springtime brunch. Make your favorites, both sweet and savory, to share with all your favorite people. Check out our current favorite brunch recipes in our March/April edition of HealthyBites magazine.

Make a Cheesy Eggs, Bacon & Hash Brown Skillet as the main course. It is full of protein and lots of veggies, plus it is made all in one pan for easy clean up.

Pair with a side of flavorful Herb-Roasted Potatoes and finish with sweet Blueberry-Banana Chia Seed Muffins.

Brunch can be anything you like. Some other options include breakfast foods, light lunch foods, charcuterie boards, mocktails and appetizers.

Make brunch a time to gather your friends and family for good food and good times.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.