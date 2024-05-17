100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Seafood

Published May 17, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina Pelletier with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Seafood is a nutritious and simple meal solution that provides heart-smart omega-3 fats, vitamin D and protein. Experts recommend eating two servings of fish each week. If you’re new to cooking fish, keep these four simple steps in mind.

- Look at both the seafood counter and the frozen aisle for versatile options.

- Enhance flavor with spices, fresh herbs, or a mild vinaigrette dressing.

- Choose the right cooking method. Bake all types of fillet fish. Grill firm fish like tuna or salmon; and broil delicate, flaky fish like tilapia, haddock and flounder.

- Cook fillets approximately 10 minutes for every inch of thickness. Fully cooked fish flakes easily with a fork, appears opaque throughout and reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

