Picnics and Food Safety

Published May 24, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina Pelletier with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

As you start to plan the first picnics and outdoor gatherings of the season, remember to keep food safety in mind.

- Wash hands and surfaces thoroughly before handling food and before eating. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers or wipes if you don’t have access to soap and hot water.

- Pack enough serving utensils and storage containers to prevent cross-contamination between uncooked foods and ready to eat foods.

- Avoid opening and closing the cooler excessively and pack beverages in a cooler separate from temperature-sensitive foods.

Keep food out of the temperature danger zone of 41 degrees F to 140 degrees F and keep hot food hot and cold food cold.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

