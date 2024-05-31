Build a Better Salad

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina Pelletier with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Building better salads can give you the necessary vitamins, minerals, and flavors you need to keep moving throughout the day. Whether you make your salad a side dish or a main meal, here are some ideas to help you create the perfect salad.

- Start with a base of hearty greens, such as kale, spinach, or arugula.

- Pump up the protein with grilled chicken, pork tenderloin, shrimp, salmon, black beans, hard boiled eggs, or nuts.

- Add whole grains such as cooked quinoa, barley, or farro to boost flavor and texture and add fiber and important B vitamins.

- Include fruits to add a sweet and refreshing element that balances out savory flavors.

- Finally, toss in some nuts or seeds such as walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds for plant-based protein and healthful fats.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

