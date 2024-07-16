100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Berries

Published July 16, 2024 at 4:31 PM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Boost your fruit intake this summer by having berries on hand:

  • · Many studies suggest that incorporating berries into your daily diet can support overall brain health
  • · Berries are loaded with vitamins like Vitamin A for vision and Vitamin C for immunity, minerals like potassium for blood pressure, and lots of fiber. 
  • · Mix it up by adding them to fruit salad, adding to yogurt, or to some oatmeal! 

Mix it up by adding them to fruit salad, adding to yogurt, or to some oatmeal!

 

 

