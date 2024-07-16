Summer Produce
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.
Summer is right around the corner, which means lots of new produce is coming into season
- Stock up on juicy watermelon, sweet strawberries, and tangy tomatoes to have plenty of options on hand.
- Incorporate refreshing cucumbers, crisp bell peppers, and zesty citrus fruits into salads and snacks.
Check out the local farm section of your Weis Markets produce section to pick up some produce that was grown close to your background!
For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.