100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Summer Produce

Published July 16, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
1 of 1  — June 7, 2024 – Summer Produce.jpg

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Summer is right around the corner, which means lots of new produce is coming into season

  • Stock up on juicy watermelon, sweet strawberries, and tangy tomatoes to have plenty of options on hand.
  • Incorporate refreshing cucumbers, crisp bell peppers, and zesty citrus fruits into salads and snacks.

  • Check out the local farm section of your Weis Markets produce section to pick up some produce that was grown close to your background!

    For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week