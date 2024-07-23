Pack a Picnic

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Summer isn’t summer without picnics! Pack a basket full of delicious, portable treats, ideal for picnicking in the park, lounging by a pool, beach or lake, or a backyard hangout.



Your local grocery store has all the solutions to make your picnic planning easy.

Sandwiches are a staple when going on a picnic. Choose from a variety of grab-and-go sandwiches and wraps, or make your own before heading out. If feeding a crowd, order a sandwich platter from the deli.

Rotisserie chicken can be a helpful aid for serving sandwiches, salads, or as part of a charcuterie spread with veggies and bread.

Dips and finger foods are portable and easy to share, ideal for picnic snacking. Creamy hummus, or zesty ranch make great dips to pack alongside of pita chips, veggies, or pretzels.

