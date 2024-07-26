Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Are you looking for a new side dish to take to picnics and family gatherings? Try this irresistible Mediterranean Tortellini Pasta Salad, ready to serve in 15 minutes.

· First, cook a package of cheese tortellini according to instructions. Then drain and rinse with cold water and cool completely.

· Next, drain and chop up a half of a can of whole peeled tomatoes, thinly slice a red onion, drain and chop roasted red peppers and chop up some baby spinach. Toss it all together with the tortellini in a large bowl with some Italian dressing.

· Lastly, add some feta cheese and serve!

· Find this recipe in the June/July HB magazine, or online on our website.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.



