Summer Appetizers

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

When the temperatures soar, keep cool with these fresh and simple appetizers. Best of all? No oven required!

Make grilled veggie kabobs by adding your favorite seasonal veggies to skewers and top with olive oil and your favorite seasonings. Add to the grill with your burgers and hot dogs for an easy and colorful appetizer.

Next, layer hummus or veggie dip in small cups and fill with carrot sticks, celery, cucumber slices and bell peppers for an easy to grab, mess-free appetizer.

Lastly, homemade salsa is easier to make than you think. Whether you like a classic tomato-based blend or sweet fruit fusions they are easy to prep ahead of time. Serve with whole-grain tortilla chips or sliced veggies for an appetizer everyone will enjoy.



For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites™.