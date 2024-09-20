Smart Snacking
Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina Pelletier with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.
Eating a well balanced snack can help improve your mood, help manage your weight, and boost nutrient intake. Snacks are also a great opportunity to increase fiber intake for the day.
- Pair sweet fresh fruit and savory cheese for a satisfying fiber and protein filled snack.
- Layer a parfait with Greek yogurt, nuts, granola, and fruit.
- Put a new twist on the classic ants on a log snack which consists of celery filled with peanut
butter and topped with raisins, instead use cream cheese and everything but the bagel
seasoning or Greek yogurt with blueberries.
- Roll turkey and cheese with a slice of tomato and avocado to hold you over until your next meal.
For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.