Smart Snacking

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina Pelletier with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Eating a well balanced snack can help improve your mood, help manage your weight, and boost nutrient intake. Snacks are also a great opportunity to increase fiber intake for the day.



Pair sweet fresh fruit and savory cheese for a satisfying fiber and protein filled snack.

Layer a parfait with Greek yogurt, nuts, granola, and fruit.

Put a new twist on the classic ants on a log snack which consists of celery filled with peanut

butter and topped with raisins, instead use cream cheese and everything but the bagel

seasoning or Greek yogurt with blueberries.

Roll turkey and cheese with a slice of tomato and avocado to hold you over until your next meal.

