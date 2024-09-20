100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Smart Snacking

Published September 20, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina Pelletier with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Eating a well balanced snack can help improve your mood, help manage your weight, and boost nutrient intake. Snacks are also a great opportunity to increase fiber intake for the day.

  • Pair sweet fresh fruit and savory cheese for a satisfying fiber and protein filled snack.
  • Layer a parfait with Greek yogurt, nuts, granola, and fruit.
  • Put a new twist on the classic ants on a log snack which consists of celery filled with peanut
    butter and topped with raisins, instead use cream cheese and everything but the bagel
    seasoning or Greek yogurt with blueberries.
  • Roll turkey and cheese with a slice of tomato and avocado to hold you over until your next meal.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week