Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina Pelletier with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Eating a diet rich in whole grains may decrease the risk of chronic diseases including heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers. Aim to make at least half of the grains you consume in a day whole grains. Most Americans fall short of the recommended 3 servings of whole grains per day. Here are some tips to increase you whole grains:

Use whole grain pasta in your favorite pasta dish



Add quinoa to stuffed peppers

Use a whole wheat tortilla for quesadillas

Enjoy freshly popped popcorn as a snack

Explore the many different whole grain options to add variety to mealtime from farro to bulgur,

you never know what nutrient-packed whole grain could be your newest pantry staple!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.