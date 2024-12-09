Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Did you know that November is Diabetes Awareness Month? Diabetes is a condition where your blood sugar levels are higher than normal, and your body cannot make or use insulin properly. About 98 million American adults have prediabetes, and more than 80% of them don't know they have it. More than 38 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes.

Here are four easy steps you can take to control and lower your risk:

• Strive to achieve a healthier weight. Losing just 7 percent of your body weight helps normalize your fasting blood sugar, which can lower your risk.

• Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean and plant based proteins, whole grains, healthy fats and low-fat dairy foods.

• Engage in physical activity for at least 30 minutes 5x/week.

• Visit your doctor regularly for blood sugar screenings and to assess your risk factors.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.