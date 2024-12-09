Eating for Diabetes at the Holidays
Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.
If you are one of the millions of individuals living with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes, it’s important to go into the holiday season with a healthy eating game plan. Arm yourself with these tips:
- Be Consistent - Holiday meals are often outside of regular meal times, so plan accordingly to combat blood sugar highs and lows.
- BYO- Bring your own veggie-based or lower carb dish that fits into your meal plan to share with others.
- Make it Count – Survey the buffet and take a sensible portion of your favorites and fill the rest of your plate with veggies.
- Enjoy the Party – Focus on family, friends and fun rather than the feast.
