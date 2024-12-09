100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Eating for Diabetes at the Holidays

Published December 9, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

If you are one of the millions of individuals living with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes, it’s important to go into the holiday season with a healthy eating game plan. Arm yourself with these tips:

  • Be Consistent - Holiday meals are often outside of regular meal times, so plan accordingly to combat blood sugar highs and lows.
  • BYO- Bring your own veggie-based or lower carb dish that fits into your meal plan to share with others.
  • Make it Count – Survey the buffet and take a sensible portion of your favorites and fill the rest of your plate with veggies.
  • Enjoy the Party – Focus on family, friends and fun rather than the feast.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

