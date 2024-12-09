Enjoy Seasonal Pears

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. October is pear season, and this juicy fruit is not only delicious but also packed with nutrition!



Pears are an excellent source of dietary fiber, with one medium pear providing about 6 grams, which is

24% of your daily needs. They’re also a good source of vitamin C, supporting your immune system and skin health.

Pears are perfect for snacking, but you can also poach them or add them to salads and baked goods fora sweet, nutritious boost.

Next time you’re at the grocery store, pick up a few different varieties of pears to enjoy this fall!



For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

